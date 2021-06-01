Elysee Mbem-Bosse Interview on The State of Football CCXV

Davenport University linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse joined The State of Football to discuss his career on and off the field.

Measuring in at just under 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Mbem-Bosse was timed in the 4.4 range running his 40-yard dash at his junior Pro Day. He attributed those impressive testing numbers to working out six or even seven times per week. Mbem-Bosse explained how good defense is the main focal point at Davenport and that the scheme allows him to play the run and the pass.

The former four-star recruit originally played at the University of Michigan, but was dismissed for disturbing tweets. He said, “After the situation happened, I found myself doing a lot more research on the game.”

Mbem-Bosse likes to play video games and help in the community when not playing football: “I like to feel like I am doing something that is beneficial leading to my purpose in life.” The senior linebacker hopes to get the chance to play in an all-star game next winter.

