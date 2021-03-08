Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Interview with Albany Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler

Jeff Undercuffler, quarterback for the University of Albany
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, The State of Football crew sat down with Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler. 

Looking back to the previous season, Undercuffler's redshirt-freshman year was filled with accolades after passing for 3543 yards and a whopping 41 touchdowns with only ten interceptions. He won Phil Steele Postseason CAA Freshman of the year, CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year, STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award Runner-Up, and several other awards.

Entering his redshirt-sophomore year for the new spring season, Undercuffler stands six-foot-five-inches and 231-pounds. He's one of the bigger quarterbacks in college football and has the prototypical size that NFL teams typically look for. During Albany's first game of the year, Undercuffler threw for 192 yards, three touchdowns and completed 63.9% of his passes in the win against New Hampshire.

