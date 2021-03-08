Interview with Albany Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler

On Monday, The State of Football crew sat down with Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler.

Looking back to the previous season, Undercuffler's redshirt-freshman year was filled with accolades after passing for 3543 yards and a whopping 41 touchdowns with only ten interceptions. He won Phil Steele Postseason CAA Freshman of the year, CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year, STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award Runner-Up, and several other awards.

Entering his redshirt-sophomore year for the new spring season, Undercuffler stands six-foot-five-inches and 231-pounds. He's one of the bigger quarterbacks in college football and has the prototypical size that NFL teams typically look for. During Albany's first game of the year, Undercuffler threw for 192 yards, three touchdowns and completed 63.9% of his passes in the win against New Hampshire.

Check out the full interview below.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.