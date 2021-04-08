Interview with Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer

The Prospect Prophet hosts Alec Pulido, and Lorenz Weinweber sat down with Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer.

The Vols' wide receiver had a solid career at Tennessee, posting 99 catches for 1514 yards and seven touchdowns throughout 42 games. Palmer caught the eyes of Jim Nagy and the scouts for the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he displayed his skills in his route running and his reliable hands.

Even though the Combine isn't happening this year, Palmer was still one of the players invited to the event. Palmer talks about his time at the Senior Bowl and the types of connections and relationships that he was able to make down in Mobile, Alabama. Palmer felt he showed his ability to win in one on one situations and the opportunity he received from getting coached by NFL coaches at the Senior Bowl.

Being able to play in the SEC, Palmer discusses playing in a strong conference was able to help propel his skillset to the next level. He prides himself on beating the guy across from him, and being that most of the defenders he faced were of the NFL mold, he feels that really helped his progression.

Watch the rest of the interview below.

