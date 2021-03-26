NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: COLE VAN LANEN | WISCONSIN | OFFENSIVE TACKLE

How much time did you need after the season before you were fully functional and could start preparing for the draft? Yeah, it, it took a while. It was, it took a lot longer than expected. I was able to do most things, just not full go. I'd say probably a month ago or so I was full go to be able to train for this. I guess I was pushing it. That was probably the biggest thing is I didn't want to sit out, so I was pushing it at least getting some of the reps, the techniques down and things like that. But yeah, that's about how long I took.

I've seen you say in the last couple of weeks that you've been talking with teams about potentially maybe playing guard or center. What are some of the things that you feel like you can do if you were to move inside? I mean, I feel like just raw power coming off the ball fits me inside. You know, I feel like I have a strong punch. I got the guy just straight off in front of me. I think that will all benefit me and I think I can excel on the inside. I'm confident playing outside or inside. I've taken some snaps that I could even play center, but I really want to be that versatile guy that can play all the positions and I feel like I can, and I'm really confident at it. It’s something I worked a ton at, after the season moving inside, I worked a lot of center and guard. So yeah, I feel like I'm confident in all of those positions and I can excel at those positions. And that's what I'm going to continue working on.

With no combine was your mindset a little different that it put a little pressure on you to get everything right here? Yeah. I mean, I wouldn't say pressure. I mean, I looked at it as a positive, I got an extra week, week and a half to train. I mean, coming from the 2020 season, you know, you expect the unexpected and it is what it is. And I kind of knew early on that's probably what it was going to be. So pretty much all the time training, I knew this was going to be my one opportunity. So I did fairly well today and I'm happy with my numbers and, you know, all the work I've put in on these past few months have kind of shown today. It is what it is, with no combine. But as I said, I got an extra two weeks of training as well. You know, that combine time comes up quickly. I remember being down there and like, oh, we're supposed to be at the combine right now. But I still got extra work in. I was able to get my body where I'm feeling fresh. I'm getting those extra reps now to perform today.

Is it important to show off that strength? Show off how you can push around guys with your muscle. Do you feel like you did that with the bench and the vertical? Yeah. You know, I'm happy with 22. I think I could have got a little more, but that, yeah, I mean, and then vertical, that was a PR for me, 30, I was really happy with that. So, I mean, I'm happy with my numbers and I know I can do better, but at the same time, I did have PR as well. So, overall I thought it was a good day.

How often were you able to work out at those interior spots during college? Or was it pretty much a crash course after this season? When I was here, it was mainly just tackle. I might bounce left or right though in practice. So, I mean, I'm comfortable with left or right. It was more this off season now that I've been working on the inside. I felt the transition has been pretty natural. It's been pretty easy for me. I like it a lot, I like the inside, I like both. But you know, I've heard and I can see why I heard going from tackle to guard is a lot easier than going to guard to tackle. So I think that benefits me on being on the outside, coming in. As I said, I love playing inside or outside. I'm really confident at it. And I guess I'm going to continue to work on it and grow.

On a personal level, you did play football growing up in Green Bay, and then you come to Wisconsin and do that as well. Do you feel like you're ready to move on to the next level? Yeah, for sure. It was definitely a different deal being gone for a while now. And then this weekend and earlier this week, walking through the halls and not really feeling kind of part of the team anymore, I guess, so to speak, definitely a different feeling. I don't want to say it feels right, but I know it was my time to kind of go, and I'm definitely ready for the next chapter in my life and football. But it's been great to be back and see my teammates and to be able to perform here again at the facilities and, I mean, it was awesome.

Were you nervous at all heading into today and how do you manage those nerves? I think it's a combo of both. I'm still going to get a little nervous before football games. I don't care how many games I start, you know? But you just overcome those and once the opportunity arises and it's just there in the moment, you don't think about that anymore and you just gotta do what you've prepared for so long. Like this is your opportunity. This is your one time to let it all go. You got to cut everything else out and just do your best and that's the same on football Saturdays, Sundays. It's the same here, that's the same as a workout in the weight room, it's the same as film work. It's just the heat of the moment you gotta do what you're there to do and you know, I've prepared a long time for this. And I just perform my best. So, yeah, I was a little nervous, but once the time came that all goes away. You just do everything you can.

