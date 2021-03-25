NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: JACKSON CARMAN | CLEMSON | OFFENSIVE LINE

You’ve had some obstacles you had to overcome. What does it mean to you that you're a representation of a leader on and off the field? That's one of the things that I'm most proud of being here at Clemson. The different struggles I went through, transitioning from high school to college, and really being able to be an example for my teammates on how to overcome and how to shine as an example to lead and how to do the right thing and how to practice, how to carry yourself as an individual. That's something I'm very proud of.

You played tackle at Clemson, but would you be ready to play guard in the NFL and how prepared are you for that possible transition? It's definitely something I've prepared for and I'm ready for. And when I get to a team, I'm a team player, so anything that needs to be done for the betterment of the team, I'm going to do it. I'm excited for the opportunity, whatever I'm able to play in the NFL. I feel like I have the traits to be able to transition to whatever position they need me at.

Any meetings set up with any teams? And with your experience do you think you could be a day one starter in the NFL at left tackle? I do have meetings, and I've had meetings with teams. So far during this process, it's been very enjoyable and a great experience for me to have. I feel personally that I would be more than just a day one starter in the NFL. I'm very confident in my preparation here at Clemson.

You've been a key part in these Clemson offenses, what advantage does that give you over some of the other OL in this class? I feel like just the level of competition that Clemson plays at every year, and the amount of games and just the in-game experience that we have as a program, I feel like it really just pours into my knowledge and the different things I'm able to do on the football field. And I feel like the transition to the NFL, that's something that separates me from the others. And I feel like it's something like I had the opportunity to come to Clemson to be able to do.

What offensive linemen have you studied? And what have you been working on to prepare for the draft? I love this question. I love watching guys like David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams, Joe Staley - who is done playing now - and Laremy Tunsil, guys who have natural athleticism and balance. It's something that I can relate to and resonates when I watch the film. I love being able to break down and take little bits and pieces from other elite players, parts of their games, and incorporate into my own.

Can you assess the good and bad of your junior season? As far as this past season, I feel like I had a great season. It was really a special season as far as everything we went through as a team and really just being able to grow through all the adversity. And I feel like my play was a bright spot for me. I feel like I played well. Honestly I wish we could have finished together all the way to the end. I feel like we had the capability to do that. That's probably the only lowlight for me for the season.

What are things teams can't see in a workout that you feel are your strengths? I feel like first and foremost I'm a very intelligent and instinctive football player. I feel like I have a really good mind for the game. I also feel like the energy and passion and aggression I play with is very unique. That stems all the way back to when I started playing football with my coaches, coach Gill at Meadowdale pee wee football. Just being able to separate with my effort and my mind and the different physical gifts that God gave me, I'm really excited to see what happens in the NFL.

Have you taken a second to absorb and appreciate what you're about to do? Yeah, definitely. Every day I thank God for the position I'm in after all I've been through in my life. Just being able to sit here before you and have the opportunity to speak to you, it's just a blessing. It's something I'm never going to take for granted. I'm really trying to enjoy this process and just take it slow.

What went into your decision to go to the NFL instead of coming back? Me and my support team and the people around me just really felt like I had a good season and that I was ready not only physically, but mentally and maturity wise. This is a great opportunity for me and a challenge I've been dreaming of since I was literally a little kid. Just the opportunity I have right now to go chase my dreams and do it full speed, it's something I'm excited and ready for.

