NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: POOKA WILLIAMS | KANSAS | RUNNING BACK

What have you heard about the type of position or role you might play at the next level? Actually, like, punt returner or receiver and running back. But that's what I do.

What have you learned from Kansas the most that you can take to the next level? Responsibility and loyalty, I learned at KU. Actually, I'm not going to say the concept of football, but, like, how linebackers operate more.

Was this draft process something you thought about a lot? Most definitely. That should be everybody who plays football's dream and goals honestly.

What are some of the lessons you've learned as a person? Don't take nothing for granted. I learned that. And just keep working and just being myself honestly.

At what point did you realize playing college ball, having a shot at the NFL was something you could achieve? Nothing actually. Just people always telling me my speed will carry me a long way. And once I got to middle school, it was like I'm actually good at football. Then I got to high school, now, I got to start taking it serious. Then that's when I really started taking football serious was in high school.

What excites you the most about the NFL Draft process? What excites me the most is me living my dream. My dream is finally coming to reality and just doing the process is exciting honestly.

What skill-set of yours translates well to the next level? My route running, my hands, and the attitude I bring toward the game.

What are your takeaways so far as you've talked to teams? What are they telling you as far as your draft position? Any visits? We haven’t been talking about that and honestly I don't care where I go, as long as I get to go. I'll make sure I perform.

Can you give us an update on your mother since she was the reason you opted out? She’s way better, actually way better. Just the process, going through the process and she's getting way better as we do.

Have you heard about maybe any projections? Nah, I don't really pay attention to any media about that. It's just, like I said, it is what it is, and whenever I do get drafted, call my name, I'm going to prove myself, no matter what round I go.

What is it about the game that you love? Just making plays and the physicality of the game. It's a physical game and it's easy to get eaten. I know I’m not going to get ate. So, my mindset is just different when it comes to football.

Who is the most important person in getting in touch with the game growing up? As a football player, like growing up, I admired Reggie Bush. I just always felt like I played like him. I had 25, like, all through park ball. Just had number 25. And it's like I model my game after him.

What kind of advice have you taken from Amik Robertson as you head into this? Me and Amik talk daily. Every day he come over. I sit on the cot and he sit in the chair and we just talk. We talk about football. We talk about life and everything that is going to come through, that I'm going to face. He just told me be myself. God got you. You're going to be good. That's what happened. I've been myself.

Have you talked to other guys in the NFL from around here like Leonard Fournette or Tyrann Mathieu? Yeah. I've been talking to those guys since I've been in high school. I haven’t really talked to Tyrann Mathieu, but Leonard. That's really it. They just told me to keep my head on and be special.

Is there a moment here at KU that you'll remember the most? My freshman year against Central Michigan. That was my first game and I went out there and performed. And we ended up winning the game and that was our first road game in like a decade, first road game win in like a decade.

Is that the game you'll remember the most? The game I will remember the most is Oklahoma freshman year.

Do you pride your game on the ability to grind out yards? Most definitely. Like I said, it's a physical game, and I love being physical. I'm just not going to get bullied. It don't matter the size.

Do you take that mentality to pass protection as well? Every time I get on the field that's my mindset no matter what I'm doing. That's my mindset.

Do you feel you're under the radar as a prospect? I am, but it's like underdog always come out on top. At the end of the day, I signed up for it. I came to Kansas and that's what it is. Actually, I'm glad I'm an underdog.

