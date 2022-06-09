PLAYER INTERVIEW: HUB Alum Brooklyn Hardiman

We sat down with HUB Football CAMP alum Brooklyn Hardiman to talk about his experience at The HUB and what he's been up to.

NFL free agent and HUB Football alumnus Brooklyn Hardiman sat down with me to talk about his playing career and experience at The CAMP. He also dived into what he's doing after his showcase and what his future holds.

Hardiman moved around a lot during his college career, starting at Los Medanos, where he was a unanimous first-team All-Conference selection and a team captain and MVP. He then went to Northern Arizona in 2019 and was tied for second on the team with 69 tackles. Lastly, he spent time at Colorado Mesa, racking up 44 total tackles and also added a sack to his stats. Hardiman talks about his time at each school and what it was like moving around.

The transfer portal landscape has drastically changed since Hardiman was in it. The HUB has now added an opportunity for players looking to stick with a team to put new film in front of schools. Hardiman talks about how JUCO schools were looked to first, but now that's not necessarily the case, and it can be more difficult to transfer. Taking advantage of opportunities like The HUB Football Transfer Portal Showcase will be the key to unlocking their potential.

Having participated at The CAMP presented by The HUB, Hardiman talks about his experience and the opportunities it has brought him. Here are his thoughts on the event:

Still looking to break into the league, Hardiman breaks down who he is as a person and as a football player: "The two biggest things you can expect is someone who has character and integrity. It's so important to me off the field how I carry myself." Here is everything that he had to say:

The CAMP presented by The HUB has opportunities for NFL free agents and is now bringing those opportunities to players in the transfer portal and at JUCOs. If you want the same opportunity that Hardiman had, you can register today. You can message me on Twitter for more information: @NFL_Zack

