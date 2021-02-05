Player Spotlight: Spencer Brown, RB, UAB

The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know since 2002 and we are excited to bring you the NFL stars of tomorrow, as we count you down to the 2021 NFL Draft with our Player Spotlight Series.

The only player in Conference USA history to be named Conference USA Championship Game MVP twice (2018 & 2020), UAB running back Spencer Brown finished his Blazers career with 4,011 rushing yards, 41 rushing touchdowns, 42 total touchdowns and 19 100-yard rushing games (all school records). Entering his senior season, Brown was coming off an injury-riddled year, which had NFL scouts questioning his durability. During the offseason, the Alabama native dropped 20 pounds, maintaining his power running style, while increasing his burst and explosiveness. It resulted in Brown having his most productive season since his freshman year, tallying 889 rushing yards in eight games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and saw pay dirt on 10 occasions. Brown projects as a late-round, two-down back who runs downhill and can moves the chains. Despite battling through various ailments during his collegiate career, Brown completed his senior year as one of only two active players in the nation to rush for 4,000 career yards (Travis Etienne - Clemson). Get to know the talented, under-the-radar running back prospect with his one-on-one interview he gave with NFL Draft Bible.

What was it like growing up in your hometown?

I was raised in Lenox, Iowa, which is a small agriculture and factory town in southwest Iowa. Growing up, there was a lot of time working on the family farm and playing sports. A town of 1,400 people means everyone knows everyone and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. My brother and I beat up on each other quite a bit. Us being exact opposites was kind of odd. He wanted to play cops and robbers and I wanted to play sports. He followed his dreams and became a United States Marine. We are each other's biggest fans.

When did you begin playing football and when did you realize that you have a passion for the game of football?

I Started playing padded football in sixth grade. My hometown didn’t have a padded league so I traveled to the town next to Lenox to play. I really noticed a passion for football my junior season in high school. Then my passion took a big step in my second semester of my true freshman year at UNI.

Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced thus far in your career, how did you fare?

Players who come to mind would be Anthony Nelson (Iowa), Elerson Smith (UNI) and Justus Reed (Youngstown State). I lost reps and won reps as well. They battle all day long and I fared well but it helped me improve my game.

When a NFL scout pops in your game film, what type of player should he expect to see?

A guy that is very knowledgeable about what is going on and why. A player that understands defensive structure and how to read it. A player that is quick, agile, athletic, long, has a good punch/heavy hands, and can bend.

“He’s a really dominant right tackle, (and) he’s a dominant left (tackle). He’s unbeatable in pass protection. When you’re trying to get around him at defensive end he’s beating you off the ball. Not only that, but after two kicks he’s already covered three or four feet and you can’t even see the quarterback behind that.” – Northern Illinois Offensive Line Coach Ryan Clanton

What area of your game did you work upon improving during the offseason?

This offseason, I focused on improving my overall strength and cardio, along with my work on inside zone technique.

What type of leadership intangibles will you bring to the locker room?

My style is more lead by example. I can’t call someone out or hold my teammates accountable, if I don’t do the work exceptionally as well.

What is something people might not know about you or something that separates you from other players?