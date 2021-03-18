Q&A WITH DENVER BRONCOS GENERAL MANAGER GEORGE PATON

Have you had conversations with Ja'Wuan James and what do you expect from him as he returns to the team ahead of next season? I had a good discussion with Ja'Wuan and his agent Bill Johnson. He's ready to go. He said he missed football. He's looking forward to getting here and working and being with his teammates. I'm looking forward to meeting him and seeing him play next year.

What about Bradley Chubb's fifth-year option? It's only March. We'll get into that. We're in draft meetings now… We'll have those discussions after the draft. Bradley is a kid that we obviously want to be here long term.

Why were A.J. Bouye and Jurrell Casey released as early as they were? Those guys are pros and they've been in the league a long time. Just thought it was best to release them early so they can go out and get on the market before other players get cut. Those guys are great players and have had great careers. We just wanted to get them out there early.

What is your evaluation of Drew Lock and are you looking to bring in a veteran to challenge him? I did a deep dive on Drew. Like I said in my press conference, he's very talented. He was inconsistent at times and has a lot to work on, but I've spoken with Drew. I see him every day. He's here early and he's working. He really wants to be great. We're always going to try and bring in competition to every position, the quarterback as well. I like the trek that Drew is on.

What traits and characteristics are you looking for when evaluating quarterbacks? I haven't seen Drew live on the field. I've just seen the tape. There is so much that goes into that when evaluating a quarterback. I like to see them live. You'd like to see them in critical situations. You like to see the accuracy. How is he with his teammates? What is the leadership like? Again, I can't give you three things. There is so much involved in evaluating quarterbacks. I look forward to evaluating Drew further and in person. He does have all of the traits you look for in a quarterback.

How is the working relationship with Head Coach Vic Fangio? It's gone great. Vic's been really good. We have constant dialogue with Vic and his coaches. We did a deep dive into our team. I went into Vic's office last night at 8:45 and he was watching college prospects. We're like-minded. We both like to work and we like to talk football. He has a great sense of humor. It's been really good, and it's been better than I anticipated.

What aspects of the GM job are different than your previous roles? I haven't been surprised. The biggest difference between my last role and this role is just all the things outside of football that you have to deal with. Meeting with all the different departments and all the different meetings outside of football that you have to be included in and sit in. That is the biggest difference. I don't think I've been surprised because I was fortunate to be involved with Rick Spielman and the Vikings. They allowed me to do a lot of different things.

What is your assessment of Phillip Lindsay and what is the plan for him moving forward? We're still working through Phillip. Phillip is a good player and very passionate. He had some injuries last year and he brings energy and juice. He's a restricted free agent and we do plan on tendering him. I'm not sure at what level but we want Phillip here.

You reportedly have been interested in quarterbacks on other teams. What can you say about that? I can't discuss other players that are under contract. I appreciate the question. I've said before, we're going to be aggressive and we're going to be in every deal. It doesn't mean we're going to make that deal but we're going to look into everything whether it is a quarterback or a defensive lineman. Anything that helps our football team we're going to pursue.

Is there added value in defensive players such as three-down linebackers and cornerbacks with the league continuing to be pass heavy? I think in this league, Vic can tell you better than I can, you need pressure and you need cover players. You look at the good defenses around the league, teams can rush the quarterback and teams can cover. That is going to be a priority here. Vic will tell you that more than I will, but definitely a priority.

Have you thought about drafting a quarterback in the first round? We're open to any position with that first pick. We're going to take the best player that can help this football team. Quarterback, safety, it doesn't matter what player and what position. If it's the best player on the board, we're going to take him.

