Q&A WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GENERAL MANAGER TOM TELESCO

What have you learned about Head Coach Brandon Staley since the hiring? Well, you certainly get to know people a lot more on a daily basis than you do just over the whole interview procedure. I'll tell you what, he loves what he does and has a passion for football. That shows up every single day. I love people like that, that just have a passion for what they do. I'm starting to see that from the rest of the staff. Now, I've worked more with Brandon the last month and a half than I have with all of the assistant coaches. That's going to come as we work through free agency and work through the draft, OTAs, then into the season. I'll get a chance to know the assist coaches much better than I do now. But, with Brandon, he just loves what he does. He loves coming into the building, loves to work, loves coaching football, talking football. That's fun to be around.

What is the biggest challenge with evaluating collegiate players who either opted out of last season or had their seasons canceled? There are a couple of players in this draft that maybe redshirted as a freshman, played as a sophomore, then opted out as a junior. So, you only have one year of college film to look at, which is not typical for what we do. We went through our pretty heavy draft meetings recently. We've always done them before the combine, so this is nothing new for us. But our college scouts did a great job this year in evaluating these players. It was a little bit different. You didn't have as much of a body of work on some players as you usually would. Those guys weren't able to travel as much as they were able to in a normal year, but were given a lot of time to grind a lot of film on guys. Some of them have a body of work as usual, but we're all in the same boat with that. Our job is to project college players as professional players, and it is a projection. That's our job. That's the scout's job. Quite honestly, I feel very comfortable with where we are right now with the whole process, really based on the fact that our college guys did a great job this fall. We sat through our draft meetings, and when we finished those, I felt great. And, we're just getting started. We still have some more information to gather this spring. But I really like where we are right now, despite the fact that we went through a pandemic in the fall.

You currently own nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. How does that impact selecting players of value in the middle rounds? It's always good to have more at-bats. It's better to have nine at-bats than four at-bats in the draft. By the time we get to the end, and I felt the same way last year with the draft — the draft was different last year, as well, not as different as this year, but it was different last year — but by the time that we got to the end, I felt like we were in the same places we usually were. I'll feel the same way once we get to April. We'll be in the same places that we usually were in a regular year, and we'll be able to get up there and draft.

How does switching to a 3-4 base defensive scheme change how you evaluate defensive players? I wouldn't get too caught up on the labels of 3-4 and 4-3. I really wouldn't. I will say that Brandon kind of came up under [Broncos Head Coach] Vic Fangio, and I worked with Vic twice, once in Carolina and once with the Colts — now, that was like over 20 years ago and his defense has evolved a long, long way since then; actually it's probably not even close to what it was then — but in the end, what we have now and what we're looking for won't be very much different with Brandon and how he does the defense. It kind of evolves around the players that you have. But I wouldn't get too caught up in the 3-4 and 4-3 labels. Almost everybody is in a four-man front most of the time, anyway. There won't be too many changes, I wouldn't think, which is good. From a personnel standpoint, it'd be very hard right now to take everybody and kind of turn it over very quickly if guys didn't fit. That's a part of the head coaching process, as far as when you're talking about what you're going to run on offense and defense. What do we have that fits? With Brandon, especially on defense, he is very adaptable. Not only with Brandon, but with all of the assistant coaches that he hired. We were looking for really smart, adaptable coaches that came from successful programs. Our defense will be very adaptable to what we have. In the end, we all want big strong athletes who are football smart and play instinctive football, and that can get after people. It's going to be a really fun defense to build around.

Which areas of the team might you want to address in the draft? Like I said, we need to build a whole football team. There are some areas on defense that we need to get a lot better at. Obviously, on special teams, we need to get better. You can't really look at one spot and say, 'Hey, if we just fix this one thing, we'll be playing for a championship.' It doesn't work like that. We're looking to build the best, balanced football team that we can. Saying all that, I kind of forget what you asked at this point. It has to be a wide focus. It can't just be a narrow focus at one player or one specific spot.

What led to the hiring of Staley, in terms of the defensive personnel currently on the roster? It has to be a wide range. It's everything you just said, obviously, but you're looking for as much of the total package as you can find. He checked off a lot of boxes for us.

