Q&A WITH WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HEAD COACH RON RIVERA

How is your current plan for the team different from your plan upon arriving in Washington? We’d like to stay with what we want to do. The thing, again—I get we had success last year. People want to see us continue to do that. Well, if we try to take one big shot, now you have to start over again, again and again. What we want to do is get to the point where we don’t have to start all over. We want to make sure we look at every option we have and when we do things, we move cautiously, smart. We don’t want to put ourselves in a position where we have to start all over again in a year or two. We want to be able to say: ‘Hey, we put the right pieces in place that give us the opportunity to go out and do what we want to do.’ But we want to be truly smart about it.

Have you been able to be more deliberate with decisions this year compared to last year? Well, yeah. I think coming in last year and not really having an opportunity to get a feel and understanding for everything going on and the people around you. But at the same time, you still look at things and say: ‘OK, this is the stuff we’re working on and we’ve got to get better at.’

How does your draft position affect your thought process? Everything’s an impact. Everything’s going to have some sort of involvement in your decision. It’s just the way it is. At 19 at the middle of the pack, it’s going to be hard to sit here and think if the guys you really like are going to be there. If we like them, chances are the people in front of you really, really like them as well. So, we’ll see how that all happens once we get to the draft itself. Right now, it’s the same thing in free agency. Who they’ve tagged, that impacts your decision. Who they’ve signed right off the bat when the start of free agency occurs, that’s going to impact you. Who’s out there on the second surge of players, that impacts your decision-making how quickly those guys get picked up. We’ll see. We’re anxious. We’re trying to make sure that we have our plan for fallback guys, and then what we think about the draft will be very important as far as our decision-making.

Is there a certain type of player that you look to bring to your team? To me, first and foremost, you want to bring a guy in that fits. A cultural fit, a coaching fit and a playing fit. I think all three are important as far as the fit is concerned. If you’ve only got two out of the three, to me you’re taking a little bit of a chance that somewhere along the line you’re going to have a guy that doesn’t fit, period. So, I hope to get a guy that’s a cultural fit, a coaching fit and a schematic and playing fit. That’s what you look for.

What kind of player fits the culture in Washington? To me, it’s about team first and foremost. It’s about having the right type of character, things that are important to you. Little details are important to you. For us, as an example, last year we only had two guys that tested positive for COVID once the season started. I think, first of all, it was a tribute to our Infectious Control Officer Ryan Vermillion, our Head Athletic Trainer. But I think it was also a testament to the players stepping up, the coaches stepping up and really taking it very seriously and doing the things that they needed to do. They showed a lot of maturity and a lot of selflessnesses. It would’ve been easy to go out and do something and get themselves in a bad situation and then test positive and infect their teammates or other coaches. They didn’t. They kept their guard up, and again, I really, truly appreciated the way they handled this year. To me, that’s what we talk about with a cultural fit. That’s important. We were able to do that because of the fact that the guy paid attention to the little

details.

How has the partnership with Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney worked so far? I think it’s worked well. We’ve had several meetings so far with one or the other taking the lead. Don’t forget Eric Stokes and Chris Polian are two experienced guys as well that have all been part of the meetings we’ve had. As I said, it’s been kind of one of those things where we’re all collaborating and sharing ideas and thoughts. Each guy seems to lead a segment that they’re leading, which I think is good as well. Again, this is about making sure we do it and get it right.

Did Alex Smith’s injury late in the season factor into his future in Washington? There are a lot of things that factor into that kind of stuff. But as far as I’m concerned, we made a decision that we thought was best for us going forward. As I said, it was something we had talked about and he had asked for his release, so we went ahead and did that.

What makes a player worth retaining? I think it’s their overall impact on the team, first and foremost. How do they impact the team? What do they mean to the team? What do they mean to their specific position? I think that’s important. I think guys like that really do help. Sometimes when you decide on a player, you have to have specific reasons. I think that’s the thing that I want to look at it is—what is their impact on the team and the organization?

Will Kyle Allen participate in training camp? Yeah. Training camp, definitely.

