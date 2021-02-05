Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Scout Interview: Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State

The team sits down with Spartan's linebacker Antojuan Simmons
Get to know Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons, as he joins former NFL executive David Turner, Toronto Argonauts VP of Personnel John Murphy and Lawrence ‘Big Law’ Johnson of NFL Draft Bible on ‘The State of Football,’ Part of the FanNation Network, Powered By Sports Illustrated.

The Michigan State leader and team captain officially declared his intent for the upcoming draft after a stellar season in East Lansing. Simmons was in the middle of the new 4-2 5 defensive scheme implemented by head coach Mel Tucker this season. He led Michigan State with 75 tackles, including one sack, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in seven games. Overall, the senior from Ann Arbor finished his Spartans career with a total of 230 tackles, four-and-a-half sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception; named to the 2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl roster.

The Spartans have had at least one player selected in 80 straight NFL drafts, the third-longest streak in the nation. Tune-in and hear from Simmons, as he looks to keep that streak alive. 

