Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams lives up to the first round hype
Ohio State Football saw one defensive tackle drafted in the second round this past year in Mike Hall Jr., but they have an even better one set to hear his name called even sooner in the 2025 NFL Draft in Tyleik Williams.
There are many differences in the game of Hall and Williams that make them nearly impossible to compare as players, but the all-around game of Williams has earned him serious draft buzz through the early parts of summer scouting. In a recent mock draft, Williams landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing one Buckeye (Cameron Heyward) with another after the 2024 season.
The question, however: does he live up to that first round hype? We take a deep dive into his tape after watching the Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan games from a year ago to answer that question.
Tyleik Williams is one of the best run defenders in the nation
It is hard to find another player who understands the physics of the position the way that Tyleik Williams does. He knows how to keep his pad level down, win with his arms at extension, and keep the man across from him and his gap at bay.
This make Williams one of the best run defenders in the nation.
Notre Dame and Michigan fielded two of the top offensive lines in the nation a year ago, and those were Williams' best games of the season. You can find him stacking-and-shedding 2024 NFL Draft No. 5 pick Joe Alt in that Notre Dame game, and you can find him routinely handling the Wolverines' interior offensive line.
According to PFF, Williams was fifth in the entire nation in stop tackles (tackles that resulted in a negative play for the offense) for the Buckeyes' interior a year ago. It shows up all over his film.
But it's more than just making plays on the football (even though it's great and splashy when he does). Williams is a disruptive force when he is just asked to leverage out a gap or take on two blockers. He's a stout defender who is extremely difficult to move off of the football.
A smart player who sees the game at a slow speed
It's extremely evident from watching Williams' tape that he is a film grinder. He understands offensive tendencies based on alignment, where blocks might be coming from, and how to properly attack them.
You won't catch Williams chasing the football, but rather staying disciplined to his assignment and his gap in case of a bounce-back by the running back. You will never find Williams out of position. He flat-out does his job and lets the players next to him and behind him do their jobs as well.
The game moves slow for Williams, who plays fast and explosive on the field.
Extremely light-footed for his size
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, Williams is a rather substantial dude. But he doesn't play like it one the field. The big man is incredibly light on his feet, moves laterally extremely well, shows the ability to sink his lower half and change directions effectively, and gets off the ball with an explosive sense of urgency.
When crossing the face of blockers, it is almost like Williams is glitching to the extent of how he can get lateral out of his stance. He times his first step well and fires off the ball. He can close the gap between himself and the quarterback exceptionally well for a man at 330 pounds and get to a ball carrier in contexts where you would not expect him to be in the play.
He is a slippery, slippery dude. I would anticipate that Williams has the potential to put up some numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine that many would not expect him to hit.
His hands!
The forklift is his go-to move. Tyleik Williams loves it. And has perfected it.
While Williams has room to add another move and diversify the use of his hands to keep opposing offensive linemen off of his scent, Williams has the forklift and some heavy, heavy hands. And that's an extremely promising foundation to build off of.
When he lands a punch on the man across from him, Williams provides some real shock value that sends blockers back onto their heels. Williams has the advantage already. He has the upper body strength to press blockers away from his frame and reach extension to put himself in the best position to win the rep and control his gap.
Winning back inside position is at the crux of the leverage battle, and Williams has no issues hitting opposing offensive linemen with a counter to replace hands and get back into the chest of the man across from him. I'd just like to see him do it on a more consistent basis rather than just flashing the ability, however.
Can he improve his skillset as a pass rusher this season with Ohio State Football?
While Williams has the upper body strength, the violent hands, the ability to leverage out gaps, and all of the things that make him a great run defender, there is a desire to see him impact the game on passing downs more than he did a year ago.
Defensive tackles make their money on passing downs, and most don't go in the first round without the ability to apply heat on the opposing quarterback. This is the next step for Williams in 2024.
If Williams wants to see his stock soar, he needs more than just 22 pressures on 333 pass rush attempts. To put that in perspective, second rounder of the Cleveland Browns, Mike Hall Jr., had 29 pressures on over 100 fewer pass rush reps.
There are too many instances on tape where it seems as though Williams runs out of steam. An initial pass rush move fails to strike and a rep comes to an end. When he can take a shoulder of the man across from him, he is a hard man to stop, but Williams relies too heavily on the forklift or simply just trying to win with power.
He's an elite run defender. Maybe the best in the class. But there is a clear pathway to elevating his stock substantially.
Let's put a bow on it
Williams, if the 2025 NFL Draft were today, has the chance to be a first rounder. And a good chance. In a deep defensive tackle class with Michigan's Mason Graham and Kentucky's Deone Walker, however, Williams needs to prove he belongs in that tier.
And that starts with being a consistent threat on third downs and obvious passing situations. Williams' floor is extraordinarily high, but exclusively run stopping defensive tackles tend to be Day 2 picks. And at this point, I have a second round grade on the Ohio State Football brute.
So is he worthy of being a first round pick? Absolutely. He has all the tools from the lower half twitchiness, to the violent hands, to the elite understanding of leverage and who to dominate at the point of attack. I just want a little bit more from the 2025 NFL Draft standout as he heads back to Columbus for his senior season.
And if he does put all of those tools together consistently in passing situations? The sky is the limit.
