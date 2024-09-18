Texas RT Cameron Williams is exploding onto 2025 NFL Draft scenes
The Texas Football program is looking to get back to the College Football Playoffs, and they will do it on the backs of plenty of 2025 NFL Draft prospects. One who is not well-known yet but will be is right tackle Cameron Williams.
At just 20 years old, the Texas right tackle is setting out to make a name for himself. He patiently waited his turn after Christian Jones came back to school in 2023, starting one game a year ago. Now he takes over as the full-time guy and is three games into a season that could put him firmly on NFL radars (if he isn't already).
Everybody is well-acquainted with the left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., however, Williams is already putting together a stellar portfolio of tape to work off of. The Longhorns have not entered SEC play yet, so we are not jumping the gun just yet, but Williams has the tools to hear his name called in the first 32 picks of the upcoming draft.
So let's get to know him.
His frame makes him a tantalizing 2025 NFL Draft prospect
If God were to craft an offensive tackle prospect it might look a lot like Cameron Williams. He's not quite the carved statue that Amarius Mims was out of Georgia a year ago, but Williams gives NFL teams a ton to work with physically.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, the Longhorns might have been kind with the weight they listed him at considering he's over 360 pounds his first two seasons with the team. He has the vines for arms to match his frame as well, giving NFL scouts a great deal to drool about.
Williams can get into the chest of the man across from him effortlessly, and his frame gives him a natural anchor that prohibits pass rushers from working through him with power on their way to the quarterback.
And what is even more wild? What he can do athletically at his size.
The glowingly positive on his tape
Williams dominated Michigan in their Week 2 win in Ann Arbor. No pass rusher had an answer when the big man dropped his anchor. Not only does Williams possess a natural anchor because of his massive size, but he has stellar knee bend that you would not expect from a man of his stature. This allows Williams to win with leverage instead of just using his natural gifts to compensate.
He can generate a ton of power when he strikes the man across from him, and once he gets latched, the grip strength of Williams is through the roof. This makes him an other-worldly pass protector when defenders try to go through his chest. His hands need work technically, but there is no denying the power that lies behind his punch.
What is most impressive about Williams, however, are his movement skills at his size.
It is rare to see a guy move the way he does, let alone do it at the weight he is carrying. Williams has an explosive kick set out of his stance, firing off the ball. When setting vertically, Williams has no issue gaining depth in his set, and doing it quickly. His foot speed at which he sets is eye-popping, jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring.
His change of direction is excellent when he is forced to redirect. It honestly does not make sense. I've studied physics in high school. I don't know how he does it. But Williams is an agile, agile dude as he works to protect his quarterback from incoming danger.
Should he declare, he might shake the ground at Lucas Oil Field on his way to some staggering testing numbers.
Where Cameron Williams still needs to improve
Bigger offensive tackles tend to have balance issues. This was the case with Evan Neal coming out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft, and even another Crimson Tide guy drafted in the top-10 a year ago in JC Latham. Williams is no different.
Williams' weight can get out over his hips a bit, something he needs to work on. His weight needs to balance evenly over his hips as he works in the run game. This will make him even more of a mauler in the run game, and support his already natural and stellar anchor in pass protection. He has an extraordinary frame with extraordinary length. Williams needs to rely more on his technique.
However, he is just three starts into his first season as the full-time starter along the Texas Football offensive line. He is still raw and needs more time on the field. His hands are not perfect, his balance is not perfect, and Williams has a ways to go.
This shows a great deal in his presnap hiccups. Williams has been penalized for multiple false starts this season, something he absolutely needs to clean up.
But make no mistake, as long as Williams continues his linear growth this season after a standout performance against Michigan and a couple of small school opponents, he will have scouts drooling.
