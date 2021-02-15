2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: 3-4 Outside Linebackers

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our 3-4 outside linebacker rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

As with any player evaluation, where a player projects can be subjective based on the scout, scheme, or team, etc. We tried to place the prospects with the best chance to succeed at the next level as stand-up edge rushers in this category.

The Class of 2021 is a bit lean when it comes to depth but there are some excellent candidates who could emerge as pass-rush specialists in the NFL, including athletic freak Azeez Ojulari (Georgia), former Temple transfer Quincy Roche (Miami), quick-footed Joseph Ossai (Texas) and the under-rated Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma). Little-known D2 prospect Alani Pututau out of Adams Sate is one player who could draw appeal as a late round pick or priority free agent.

Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.