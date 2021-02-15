2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: 4-3 Defensive Ends

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our 4-3 defensive end rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

We did our best to project which players translate best as traditional ‘hand in the dirt,’ down linemen who can get after the quarterback from the defensive end position. Topping the list is a pair of Hurricanes, led by 2020 opt-out Gregory Rousseau, who has drawn Manny Lawson type of comparisons from his head coach Manny Diaz and Jaelan Phillips, who capitalized on the additional playing time with a phenomenal season.

While still raw, Kwity Paye (Michigan) and Jayson Oweh (Penn State) possess all the traits that NFL teams crave and both are oozing with potential. Another prospect with great upside is the long and agile Jordan Smith (UAB) who boosted his draft stock significantly with an outstanding Senior Bowl week.

Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.