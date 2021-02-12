Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Left Tackle

Official rankings of the left tackles in the NFL Draft
Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our left tackle rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

While dubbing ‘left tackles’ versus ‘right tackles would be objective depending on who you polled, we tried to distinguish the longer/athletic tackles who possess the skill-set to survive on the left side at the next level.

Topping the charts is Penei Sewell, who is one of the higher-rated offensive line prospects that we have seen in recent years (Quenton Nelson type dominance). While Sewell is the consensus, there is a bushel of talented tackles jockeying for position to be the next tackle off the board. A fast-riser is Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech, who began his career at Fork Union Military Academy. Texas standout Samuel Cosmi is another big name prospect who demonstrates an impressive combination of size and athleticism.

A couple of players from the FCS ranks worth noting are Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State and Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa, who play much bigger than their small school pedigree. A wildcard is D’Ante Smith from East Carolina, who showcased first round talent at the Senior Bowl but carries off-field question marks heading into the draft.

Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

