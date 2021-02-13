Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Nose Guards

Official rankings of the Nose Guards in the NFL Draft
Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our nose tackle rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

The old football adage, ‘nose tackles don’t grow on trees,’ still holds true. There are a handful of zero-technique prospects who stand to hear their name called during draft weekend. North Carolina State run-stuffer Alim McNeil is one player creating a buzz amongst the scouting community and could be selected higher than the media anticipates. Entering the season, Marvin Wilson (Florida State) was thought to have been first-round bound but after a disappointing season, he may even fall to day three, while the massive Tyler Shelvin (LSU) is a throwback space-eater.

Please note: We have done our best to classify down linemen into defensive tackles, nose tackles, 3-4 defensive ends and 4-3 defensive ends. Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

