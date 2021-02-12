2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Right Tackle

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | iDT | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our right tackle rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

The perceived gap difference of left tackle value versus right tackle value in the NFL seems to have closed, as it all starts up front, in order for any franchise to enjoy success. While there is no first-round lock amongst the Class of 2021, there are several prospects who warrant consideration.

One of the most underrated players in this year’s draft might be Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State, who could potentially play left tackle. The fundamentally sound Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame could be a plug-and-play type player, while Miami-Ohio mauler Tommy Doyle has been out of sight, out of mind, after opting out this past season and could turn out to be the best of the bunch.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

