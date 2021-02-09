2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Slot Wide Receivers

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | OT | OG | C | iDT | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. We have broken down our wideout ratings into two categories; outside receivers and inside receivers. Below is our wide receiver (slot) rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

With the wide-open, spread out offensive attacks we see littered across the NFL landscape, three-wide sets and the usage of slot receivers are on the upswing. The 2021 wide receiver class possesses great star power, especially when you examine the playmakers in this group. Alabama do-it-all weapon Jaylen Waddle is a total gamechanger when healthy, while Rondale Moore has demonstrated quick burst and explosiveness prior to his major injury in 2019; these are two of the top headliners. In addition, Florida speedster Kadarius Toney, parlayed his strong senior campaign and impressive Senior Bowl performance, into the first-round conversation.

The are several under the radar prospects also worth noting, including Amari Rodgers of Clemson (son of Tee Martin), Louisville wideout Tutu Atwell, who may be the fastest player in the draft and Western Michigan burner Dwayne Eskridge, who bounced back in a big way during 2020, after an injury-riddled 2019 campaign—he possesses as much upside as any wideout in this year’s draft class, outside of the ‘top three.’

One storyline to monitor come draft weekend, is will size matter? We have seen recent first-round ‘smaller/slot’ receivers such as Henry Ruggs (Raiders), Jalen Reagor (Eagles) and John Ross (Bengals) all miss a significant amount of time due to injuries. Those organizations and others could be feeling a bit leery inside the war room when it comes time to pull the trigger on similar prospects in round one.

