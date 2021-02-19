Asim Rose - Running Back Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

ASIM ROSE | Kentucky | RB | #10 | rSr | 6005 | 210 | 4.59e | Cleveland, OH | Garfield Heights HS

Overview:

Making up a large portion of a potent ground attack for the University of Kentucky, Rose is the power element to a talented backfield. Rose is a well-built lead ball-carrier with a projectable frame to add more weight moving forward to his taller frame. He is a patient runner who does an outstanding job of letting things develop in front of him. When he commits, Rose has adequate explosiveness to take advantage of daylight. He is a second-effort runner who runs with a nice level of toughness and physicality. As is the case for many power backs, Rose lacks creativity as a runner, running a little stiff. His balance leaves a lot to be desired, as does his contributions in the pass game. Rose struggles in pass protection, seriously begging the question for what type of upside he can have on passing downs. There are clear limitations to Rose’s game. It is his combination of size, power and second effort that should offer him an opportunity to compete in camp as a late-rounder or UDFA piece.

Background:

A three-year letter winner for the Wildcats, Rose has played in 37 total games for the team. Was coached by Chuck Reisland while at Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Chose Kentucky over offers from Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota.

