Brady Davis - Quarterback Illinois State Redbirds Scouting Report

BRADY DAVIS | Illinois State | QB | #2 | rSR | 6025 | 210 | 4.86e | Columbus, MI | Starkville

Overview:

A sixth-year senior who passed up another year of eligibility in favor of trying to make a run at the pros, Davis is a delight to watch for a FCS quarterback. With an NFL-caliber arm that can hit deep throws outside the hashes or change trajectories, Davis had a few highlight-reel throws each week in college. He’s still learning the nuances of the game as a passer, but his touch has some brilliant flashes. However, he’s behind the curve in terms of anticipation and as a result struggles to consistently hit receivers in stride. Davis is also lacking in play-extension ability. While he is comfortable with throwing off platform from a mechanical standpoint, he doesn’t have the type of ball placement that teams will desire. If he can become more reliable and controlled in the face of pressure, Davis has the tools to be a future rosterable passer. It’s more likely that he gets a camp roster shot and has to earn his way onto the practice squad.

Background:

Saw action in one game at the University of Memphis in 2017. Redshirted as a true freshman in 2015. Missed the entire 2016 season recovering from a left knee injury that occurred in preseason. Selected to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team during the 2018 season. Started 11 games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Played for head coach Jamie Mitchell at Starkville High School in Mississippi. Transferred from New Hope High School. Has one older brother.

