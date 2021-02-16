Brady White - Quarterback Memphis Tigers Scouting Report

BRADY WHITE | Memphis | QB | #3 | rSr | 6015 | 215 | 4.86e | Santa Clarita, CA | Hart HS | 08.15.96

Overview:

Experience and leadership are two words that sum up White. After sitting behind Manny Wilkins for a few seasons at Arizona State, White transferred to Memphis, where he has since flourished under Mike Norvell and Ryan Silverfield. White has won an AAC championship and been a top passer in the conference throughout his entire career. Though he doesn’t have great size, he makes up for it from the shoulders up. White stays cool, calm and collected no matter the opponent. White is a good rhythm passer and runs the Memphis offense very effectively. He is essentially a point guard on the field. White can extend plays and is effective outside of structure. White is generally accurate 10-20 yards downfield and he is an excellent slant passer. His issues revolve around his natural arm talent and athleticism. White lacks the arm strength to make NFL throws. This is partly due to his bad mechanics, which cause him to short-arm his passes. His velocity isn’t great, as a lot of his passes die on him too early, forcing receivers to have to wait for the football. White relied a lot on having some of the best playmakers in the country. Their offense was simple and didn’t force him to make difficult throws. White will be a camp body at the very least due to his accolades and overall maturity for the position. That being said, White’s lack of upside and natural talent will make it hard for him to make a 53-man roster or practice squad.

Background:

Raised outside of Los Angeles, Calif. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Business and is pursuing his master’s in Sports Commerce. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman that caused him to miss the 2017 season. Transferred from Arizona State to Memphis as a graduate. Played in 14 games as a junior. Brother plays football at Princeton. Sister works for Notre Dame’s football office. Suffered an undisclosed right foot injury in October, 2016.

