Brenden Knox- Running Back Marshall Thundering Herd Scouting Report
BRENDEN KNOX | Marshall | OH | #20 | rJr | 5112 | 223 | 4.59e | Columbus, OH | Franklin Heights HS | 10.10.98
Overview:
If there’s one lesson that can be taught about the NFL Draft when it comes to running backs, it’s that you don’t need to spend a high pick to get a great player. Brenden Knox is a former two-star recruit from Columbus, Ohio and has put up excellent production over the past three years. Knox put forth a 2019 season so good (270-1387-11 TDs) that he was named Most Valuable Player of Conference USA for the Thundering Herd. He played less snaps in 2020 en route to a 185-887-9 rushing line, but still displayed some impressive traits. He’s a very solidly built runner who can get his legs moving in a hurry. Knox also displays some quality moments of contact balance and power when he scampers. He’s not a threat whatsoever in the receiving game (27 career receptions in college), and lacks elusiveness. Knox has solid production in college, but he’s only worth a look late on day three if you want a goal-line back.
Background:
Raised in Columbus, Ohio. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 3 of 13 games played as a freshman.
