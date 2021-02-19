Caleb Huntley - Running Back Ball State Cardinals Scouting Report

CALEB HUNTLEY | Ball State | RB | #2 | Sr | 5100 | 222 | 4.76e | Atlanta, GA | Locust Grove HS | 9.15.98

Overview:

With over 2,900 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career, it’s easy to see why Huntley is catching some eyes at the back end of this running back class. He possesses a hefty frame that allows him to pack quite a punch working through contact. Although his long speed is nothing to write home about, he has light feet that help him get going suddenly and change direction with ease. Huntley is completely one-dimensional out of the backfield. Sitting at just 19 total collegiate receptions, he will not be a factor in the passing game at the next level. With him already being limited in terms of speed, he can only be relied on as a true between-the-tackles bruiser in an NFL backfield. At the end of the day, Huntley is a guy that will have to impress throughout the pre-draft process in order to get an invite to camp and work from there. He unfortunately didn’t put enough on 2020 tape to garner any further respect, but an NFL team taking a flier on him and Huntley working his tail off is necessary for him to make the most of the opportunity.

Background:

Son of Lindsey and Tammie Lamons. Has one brother and two sisters. His brother, Marcus, played collegiate football at Lane College. Declared for the NFL Draft. Hard worker, passed on academically, leadership council, B grade.

