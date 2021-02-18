Chris Evans - Running Back Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

CHRIS EVANS | Michigan | OH | #9 | SR | 5096 | 216 | 4.57e | Indianapolis, IN | Ben Davis HS | 10.05.97

Overview:

The forgotten man in the Wolverines offense, Evans has an appealing all-around skill set that can affect the game in a variety of ways. While suspended for the entirety of the 2019 season dealing with academic issues, most forget how exciting an athlete Evans can be in space. He is a smooth athlete who can take advantage of manufactured opportunities in the run and pass game. With plus explosiveness and ability to change direction quickly, Evans is a headache to deal with in the open field. There should be an easy projection for him as a third-down and change-of-pace option to an NFL team’s backfield. However, that’s about the peak of his upside. He has a thin frame that has virtually no power profile to speak of. Evans doesn’t deal well with contact, far too often getting neutralized one-on-one in the hole. For as talented as he is, Evans has failed to garner the majority of reps at the position in any one season. A team may gamble on his athletic upside, but it’s hard to buy into a space player with almost no three-down upside and limited production. The ideal fit will be paramount for Evans’ overall success.

Background:

A three-year letter winner for the Wolverines, Evans missed the entirety of the 2019 season while dealing with academic issues. Has appeared in 37 career games for the team, recording 2,155 total yards and 16 touchdowns. Coached by Mike Kirschner while at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Considered a four-star recruit by Scout.com. Chose Michigan over offers from Purdue, Ball State, Buffalo and Cincinnati.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.