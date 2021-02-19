CJ Marable - Running Back Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Scouting Report

CJ MARABLE | Coastal Carolina | OH | #1 | Sr | 5094 | 190 | 4.60e | Decatur, GA | Towers HS

Overview:

After Presbyterian College transitioned to non-scholarship football, Marble made an immediate impact upon his transfer from Coastal Carolina. With a slender frame and plus lateral mobility, Marble is a nice fit in a heavy inside zone scheme. He possesses excellent vision, demonstrating great patience, as he allows his holes to develop. Coupled with some nice ability in the passing game, Marble is the type of space player whose all-around skill-set is a big seller in the league today. With a light frame and thin lower half, Marble is not going to be for every system. He lacks a power profile to consistently churn out hard yardage in traffic. It’s a specialized role but Marble’s combination of quickness and all-around ability should provide him with an opportunity to solidify a role on a roster.

Background:

Originally signed with Arkansas State out of high school before enrolling at Presbyterian College. Spent his freshman season at Presbyterian, where he led the Big South conference in rushing with 1,038 yards. An All-Sun Belt selection in 2019, Marable became just the fourth Chant to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. Was considered a two-star recruit by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports coming out of Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.