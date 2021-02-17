Demetric Felton - Running Back UCLA Bruins Scouting Report

DEMETRIC FELTON | UCLA | OH/WO | #10 | rSr | 5091 | 185 | 4.42 | Temecula, CA | Great Oak HS

A gadget player who played primarily out of the backfield for the Bruins, Felton is an explosive receiving option who is always a threat to take it to the house. On top of his blazing speed, he is extremely elusive and often makes the first man miss in space. Despite his small stature, he rarely goes down from the first tackler and always keeps his legs churning through contact. This competitiveness is the reason why Felton was asked to take carries between the tackles throughout the season to spell Joshua Kelley. Despite his explosiveness and big-play ability, Felton struggles to keep his eye on the ball with defenders approaching at the catch. This causes him to drop balls that he could easily grab and make a man miss in space. When working out of the backfield, his patience as a runner is worrisome, as he tends to run straight through the hole instead of waiting for his blocks to develop. Felton can’t be trusted in pass protection, but wasn’t asked to do as much at UCLA. The California native set a UCLA record for running backs with 55 receptions on the season as a junior. He also set a school record with four scoring plays of at least 75 yards during that campaign.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee. Parents are Demetric Sr. and Lennette Felton. Has two sisters - Demesha and Devonaye. As a senior, he rushed for 1,347 yards on 166 carries and 14 touchdowns. Caught 23 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest thrill in the sport to date has been being named All-CIF in high school and helping his team make the playoffs for the first time in history. Listed as a four-star recruit according to ESPN.com. Named to the UCLA Athletic Directors Academic Honor Roll in Fall 2016 and Winter 2020.

