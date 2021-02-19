Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Deon Jackson - Running Back Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Deon Jackson
Author:
Publish date:

DEON JACKSON | Duke | RB | #4 | Sr | 5106 | 220 | 4.60e | Atlanta, GA | Pace Academy | 02.18.99

Overview: 

Part of an extremely athletic family, Jackson has been a prominent fixture in the Blue Devils backfield for the last three seasons. Boasting a well put together build and solid all-around skill set, Jackson checks a lot of boxes to command a role in a backfield by committee approach. There is a smoothness to his game, eating up a ton of ground with little effort. Jackson is a one cut and go runner who is able to get north-south in a hurry once he gets vertical. He also shows solid hands and impact in the passing game that could potentially translate to various roles in an NFL offense. Despite early promise in his Duke career, Jackson never seemed to take the next step in his development. He has adequate short-area explosiveness and quickness, but lacks the second gear to create a bunch of chunk plays. There may be some limitations to Jackson’s game to offer high-volume production, but he has more than enough traits to take on a partial workload. It is his combination of size, explosiveness and all-around skill set that should allow Jackson to contend for playing time early in his career.

Background: 

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major and pursuing a certificate in Markets and Management. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Started 8 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Father played running back at The Citadel. Mother was in track & field at Miami. Stepfather played basketball at Utah State. Brother DarQuez Watson plays football at Presbyterian College.

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

