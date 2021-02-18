Elijah Mitchell - Running Back Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Scouting Report

ELIJAH MITCHELL | Louisiana | OH | #15 | Sr | 5112 | 221 | 4.71e | Erath, LA | Erath HS

Overview:

After a stellar 2019 campaign, in which he ran for over 1,100 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, Mitchell opted to return to the Ragin’ Cajuns. A rugged, tough, downhill runner, Mitchell understands which hole to hit and has the ability to run to daylight. He demonstrates the balance to shed tackles and elude defenders, maintaining a low center of gravity as a ball-carrier. Mitchell is a running back who can control the game; his knack for gaining positive yardage on most of his carries wears down defenses. He can then hit a home run after breaking defenses down with his physical style of running. Mitchell was used sparingly in the pass game in 2019, but in 2018 he proved he has soft hands and can adjust to the ball effectively and make great catches. Mitchell’s play speed is great, but his overall long breakaway speed could be an issue. In addition, injuries have been a common theme dating back to his high-school career. He gets tackled from behind far too often and does not have speed to run by defenders. Mitchell is an extremely productive running back, but more consistency in the pass game along with improving his breakaway speed will separate him from being just another running back in the 2021 draft.

Background:

Raised in Louisiana. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 14 games as a junior. Broke a bone in his foot that required two surgeries (October 2017) and missed spring ball while recovering (2018). Dealt with an injury that limited him as a high-school senior.

