Feleipe Franks - Quarterback Arkansas Razorbacks Scouting Report

FELEIPE FRANKS | Arkansas/Florida | QB | #13 | rSr | 6051 | 227 | 4.78e | Crawfordville, FL | Wakulla | 12.22.97

Overview:

After suffering a dislocated ankle, with a fracture that ended his 2019 campaign prematurely, Franks transferred to Arkansas for 2020 in search of a fresh start. His Gators career got off to a bumpy beginning, but he seemed to flourish under head coach Dan Mullen, demonstrating improved awareness and keen decision-making. That maturation continued in 2020 as part of the Razorbacks program, showing an outstanding command of the offense. Blessed with a rifle arm and the ability to extend plays, Franks has looked razor sharp at times, showcasing the awareness to look off safeties and reading through his progressions. The knock on Franks had always been his poor play under duress, but he rewrote that tune toward the end of 2018, leading Florida to 10 wins. His comfort level in the pocket appeared to be at an all-time high prior to the injury, appearing calm and collective in pressure situations. He self-admittedly was ill-prepared when he arrived at Florida, redshirting his first year and struggling early in his career, while letting social media hecklers get inside his head. Franks is starting to put it together, but still has massive hiccups as a processor and decision-maker. Franks played with a renowned confidence down the stretch of 2018 with big wins over Michigan and Florida State. His arm talent and upside are intriguing; with his success over the last couple seasons, don’t be surprised to see him come off the board earlier than anticipated come April.

Background:

He previously struggled to hold a firm grip on the starting job under former head coach Jim McElwain. A small-town kid grew up just outside of Tallahassee, Franks handled all kicking duties, including extra points, field goals, kickoffs and punts in high school—he also starred in baseball. He also carries NFL bloodlines, as his brother Jordan, is a tight end for the Bengals.

