Greg McCrae - Running Back UCF Knights Scouting Report

GREG McCRAE | UCF | RB | #30 | Sr | 5086 | 175 | 4.43e | Miami, FL | Miramar HS

Overview:

Although he was the leading rusher on the team in 2020, McCrae lacks any traits to get excited about. He is at his best when working on misdirection plays and reading the blocks made available to him. When looking for holes in zone runs, he typically finds the right time to cut to maximize the limited ground his offensive line has provided for him. Despite having a thin frame and being undersized for the position, McCrae runs high and limits his opportunities to break tackles. Lacking any exciting athletic traits, McCrae’s tendency to run high prevents him from converting speed to power at the point of attack and he is often tackled by the first defender. Add in that he is prone to hesitating at the line of scrimmage, and one can see why he had the worst yards per carry average among UCF runners. This combination of average athleticism, lack of attack at the line of scrimmage, hampered contact balance, and a thin frame, makes it hard to believe that a team will invest their resources to bring him onto their team in any capacity.

Background:

Raised in Miami, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sports & Exercise Science major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 10 games as a junior.

