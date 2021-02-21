Harry Trotter - Running Back Kansas State Wildcats Scouting Report

HARRY TROTTER | Kansas State | RB | #2 | Sr | 5111 | 202 | 4.63e | Atchison, KS | Maur Hill-Mount Academy | 12.11.97

Overview:

Trotter played primarily a backup role in his time with the Wildcats, but became increasingly more involved throughout his time with the program. Last season, he had 72 carries for 260 yards and three touchdowns while playing behind freshman standout Deuce Vaughn. The Atchison, Kansas, native is a physical runner who can do a little bit of everything coming out of the backfield. He can run between the tackles or attack the edge of a defense while also contributing as a core special teamer. There isn’t much collegiate production from Trotter in the receiving game, but based on his crisp route-running and improved agility in 2020, he is definitely capable of providing value as a receiver. He can do a little bit of everything, but does not do any one thing at a very high level. His vision when attacking the hole leaves a lot to be desired as he frequently passes up the easy yards to look for something bigger that simply isn’t there. He doesn’t have the speed to consistently threaten a defense or the elusiveness to break tackles in the open field. Trotter will need to continue to work his tail off and improve his game like he has year after year if he wants a shot at an NFL training camp.

Background:

Raised in Kansas. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Kinesiology major. Parents aren’t married. Played football at a junior college in 2016. Transferred to Louisville. Played in nine games. Transferred from Louisville to Kansas State and was a redshirt. Started 3 of 13 games played as a junior. Declared for the NFL Draft with one year of extra eligibility remaining.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.