Ian Book - Quarterback Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

IAN BOOK | Notre Dame | QB | #12 | Sr | 6000 | 212 | 4.62e | El Dorado Hills, CA | Oak Ridge

Overview:

Experiencing one of the better two-year spans in Notre Dame history at the quarterback position, Book brought stability to the position that had been missing for the Fighting Irish in recent years. Book is destined for the “gamer” label, doing some admirable work extending the pocket and making plays outside of structure. He largely makes good decisions, highlighted by just six interceptions during the 2019 season. From underrated recruit, to unheralded backup and now to potentially record-setting Irish quarterback, Book has quite the story. Unfortunately, stories do not make you an NFL talent. Book lacks proper arm strength to stretch a defense vertically. He also possesses underwhelming size and pocket awareness to win inside of structure. His chaotic style is admirable, but it hides the fact that Book is actually a pretty ordinary athlete. There is a lack of tools for Book to last on the next level, possibly even as a viable backup option.

Background:

Dad is a former Green Beret; works in law enforcement. Mom is a nurse. Team captain; great sense of leadership, knows when to be vocal and when to tone it down. Book was named team’s Offensive Player of the Year and team captain during the 2019 season. Passed for 3,034 passing yards and 34 touchdowns this past season, including another four scores on the ground. Played for head coach Eric Cavaliere at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif. Book was considered a consensus three-star recruit by all major recruiting services. He originally committed to play for Washington State before choosing Notre Dame.

