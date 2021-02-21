Jake Funk - Running Back Maryland Terrapins Scouting Report

JAKE FUNK | Maryland | RB | #34 | rSr | 5104 | 204 | 4.52e | Gaithersburg, MD | Damascus HS | 01.11.98

Overview:

Funk enjoyed a productive 2020 season for the Terrapins after missing most of the 2019 season due to an ACL tear after only three games. He has taken the limited opportunity he’s been granted in Maryland’s offense and done the most with it, consistently taking the yards that are there for him. Funk is a strong straight-line runner who can punish a defense if he gets going. Arm tackles have no chance against him and he consistently keeps his legs churning through contact. He has also shown great patience in letting the play develop and taking advantage of his blocks. Returning kicks is something he does have experience doing as well as covering kicks, which is huge because he will likely need to contribute on fourth down at the next level to make a roster. That is because Funk is not the most physically gifted back. His change-of-direction skills are slim-to-none as he is best suited as a straight-line runner who can hit the hole hard. He lacks the acceleration necessary to break away at the second level and produce chunk gains. Due to his physical limitations, Funk is not a player who will be drafted, but he is definitely someone that could latch onto a roster as an undrafted free agent and find a role on special teams early.

Background:

Raised outside of Washington D.C. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in three games as a junior. Played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirt. Parents are married. Grandfather played basketball at Penn State. Grandmother competed for Penn State’s men’s rifleman team. Father played football at Penn State. Mother was a great D2 swimmer. Brother was a lacrosse captain at Ohio State and played professional lacrosse. Has a younger brother. Tore his ACL in September of 2019. Uplifting Athletes Maryland Chapter President.

