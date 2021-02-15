Jamie Newman - Quarterback Wake Forest Demon Deacons Scouting Report

JAMIE NEWMAN | Wake Forest | QB | #12 | SR | 6026 | 230 | 4.74e | Graham, NC | Graham | 12.01.97

Overview:

An athletic quarterback who moves around the pocket well, Newman can move the chains with his legs when the play breaks down. Newman is tough and can take hits. He has enough arm strength to toss it anywhere on the field, but he won't overwhelm anyone with his arm. His best accuracy tends to come in the short-to-intermediate range of the field. However, Newman does demonstrate excellent patience in the pocket and he is rarely flustered. He must do a better job of reading the field and not stare down his main option, which often results in turnovers and missed opportunities. Experience is not on his side, as he only has one full season under his belt as a college starter. He is sure to be a project and his upside is as great as any quarterback in the draft, but there is some unknown to him. After transferring from Wake Forest to Georgia, Newman decided to opt out of the 2020 season, without ever taking a snap for the Bulldogs, leading some in the scouting community to question whether he struggled to pick up the playbook during his transition. With an impressive combination of arm strength, size and athleticism, Newman projects as a mid-round gamble who could pay huge dividends down the road.

Background:

He opted out of the 2020 season after transferring to Georgia. During the 2019 campaign at Wake Forest, Newman finished second in the ACC in total offensive yards per game at 286.8, fifth in the ACC in passing yards per game at 239.0, and fourth in passing efficiency with a 145.3 rating. His 142.7 career passing efficiency is 18th in ACC history. He set a school record by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 consecutive games, including the final four games of 2018 and the first eight games in 2019. He posted the third-best passing efficiency mark for a season in school history at 145.4. His 35 career TD passes are fifth-most in school history. During the 2018 season, he finished the season as Wake Forest's starter and led the Deacons to a 3-1 record. He played 22 snaps in his redshirt freshman season in 2017, including 17 versus Presbyterian. As a freshman in 2016, Newman was redshirted by the Deacons. He was the team captain at Graham High School and a three-time Burlington Times-News All-Region selection. Newman was ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in North Carolina and No. 26 in the South by Scout. He was also the No. 16 dual-threat QB nationally by 247 Sports and a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout. Newman is Willie Bigelow Jr. and Charity Newman's son and was a three-year member of the A-B Honor Roll.

