Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
JaQuan Hardy- Running Back Tiffin Dragons Scouting Report

JaQuan Hardy- Running Back Tiffin Dragons Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect JaQuan Hardy
Author:
Publish date:

JAQUAN HARDY | Tiffin | RB | #4 | rSr | 5010 | 217 | 4.58e | Westlake, OH | Westlake HS | 12.31.97

Overview: 

In his three seasons of playing in Division II’s Great Midwest Athletic Conference, Hardy racked up 3,207 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns. He suffered a meniscus tear and was told by doctors that he may never play again. Hardy is a passionate runner with some speed in the open field. His offhand is active and he stiff-arms defenders effectively. A springy athlete, Hardy can jump cut and change directions in the open field. In the receiving game, he is not a dynamic route-runner, but has reliable hands. His vision of the second level is questionable as he lacks the feel to manipulate linebackers and often runs into traffic. In short-area situations, he is not dominant as he gets stood up; power and contact balance are best in space. He will have to improve his pass blocking, showing poor form and anchor on tape. It is difficult to project Hardy to an NFL role as much of his game won’t translate. He does however have the size and athleticism to bring him in for a workout.

Background: 

Raised in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Business Management major. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Played in 11 games as a sophomore. Redshirt. Played in 11 games as a junior.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

pasted-image-0
Prospect Rankings

JaQuan Hardy- Running Back Tiffin Dragons Scouting Report

009F4086_AA62_4FB9_86E7_E959C5FF7AB0.0
Scouting Reports

Roy Lopez - Nose Guard Arizona Wildcats Scouting Report

pasted-image-0-12
Scouting Reports

Kenny Randall - Nose Guard Charleston Golden Eagles Scouting Report

USATSI_14989711
Scouting Reports

Khyiris Tonga - Nose Guard BYU Cougars Scouting Report

USATSI_13842271
Scouting Reports

Naquan Jones - Nose Guard Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

USATSI_13348778
Scouting Reports

Tedarrell Slaton - Nose Guard Florida Gators Scouting Report

USATSI_15400772
Scouting Reports

Jordon Scott - Nose Guard Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

USATSI_15271588
Scouting Reports

Bobby Brown III - Nose Guard Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

USATSI_15016031
Scouting Reports

Darius Stills - Nose Guard West Virginia Mountaineers Scouting Report