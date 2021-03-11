JaQuan Hardy- Running Back Tiffin Dragons Scouting Report

JAQUAN HARDY | Tiffin | RB | #4 | rSr | 5010 | 217 | 4.58e | Westlake, OH | Westlake HS | 12.31.97

Overview:

In his three seasons of playing in Division II’s Great Midwest Athletic Conference, Hardy racked up 3,207 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns. He suffered a meniscus tear and was told by doctors that he may never play again. Hardy is a passionate runner with some speed in the open field. His offhand is active and he stiff-arms defenders effectively. A springy athlete, Hardy can jump cut and change directions in the open field. In the receiving game, he is not a dynamic route-runner, but has reliable hands. His vision of the second level is questionable as he lacks the feel to manipulate linebackers and often runs into traffic. In short-area situations, he is not dominant as he gets stood up; power and contact balance are best in space. He will have to improve his pass blocking, showing poor form and anchor on tape. It is difficult to project Hardy to an NFL role as much of his game won’t translate. He does however have the size and athleticism to bring him in for a workout.

Background:

Raised in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Business Management major. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Played in 11 games as a sophomore. Redshirt. Played in 11 games as a junior.

