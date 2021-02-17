Jaret Patterson - Running Back Buffalo Bulls Scouting Report

JARET PATTERSON | Buffalo | OH | #26 | rJr | 5085 | 195 | 4.58e | Glendale, MD | Saint Vincent Pallotti HS

Overview:

The more heralded Patterson twin for the Buffalo Bulls, Jaret has ascended to be one of the better running backs regardless of level. With a stocky build on his sub six-foot frame, Patterson is a surprisingly efficient inside runner. He has a ton of power in his contact frame with a low center of gravity. Patterson has some noteworthy contact balance and is rarely ever taken down on first contact. While he is not the most fleet of foot, he excels in space where he can manipulate tight quarters and create extra-effort yardage. In many ways, his skillset mirrors former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice. In the passing game, he has shown some nice ability, although it is on limited volume. While there is a well-roundedness in his game, Patterson may lack the physical profile to establish anything more than a committee role at the next level. His lateral mobility and short-area agility is solid enough, but his second gear and long speed severely limit Patterson’s ability to create explosive plays. There is a solid enough floor for Patterson at the next level that should allow for him to become a valuable contributor. However, that may not be enough to hear his name called before the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Background:

Has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, including a school record 1,799 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Was named first-team All-MAC in 2019 after being selected second team as a junior and the MAC Freshman of the Year. Patterson was an All-State honoree as a senior while playing for Saint Vincent Palloti in Glendale, Maryland. Twin brother, James, also plays linebacker for the team. Majoring in communications.

