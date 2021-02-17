Javian Hawkins - Running Back Louisville Cardinals Scouting Report

JAVIAN HAWKINS | Louisville | RB | #10 | rSO | 5085 | 196 | 4.34e | Titusville, FL | Cocoa HS | 11.03.99

Overview:

Hawkins entered the 2020 season coming off a career year in 2019, rushing for 1,525 yards and setting a school record in the category. He best fits the mold of a pure speed back at the next level who is always a threat to take it the distance. Displays tremendous burst through the hole with elite elusiveness and short-area quickness. Uses his small frame to his advantage by limiting the defense’s exposure to him. While the speed and elusiveness are extremely enticing, Hawkins’ lack of size will limit his ability to be a full-time workhorse at the next level. His balance after contact is solid, but he isn’t someone you want to run between the tackles a whole lot. He also needs to continue to improve on becoming more of a receiving threat out of the backfield, something that he showed improvement on in 2020 tape but will need to continue developing that part of his game. Hawkins is not the most well-rounded back in this class, but he is a dangerous offensive weapon and that alone will entice many NFL teams, possibly even on Day 2 of the draft.

Background:

Raised outside of Orlando, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in three games and redshirted. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Left program early after eight games to prepare for the NFL draft (November, 2020).

