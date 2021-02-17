Javonte Williams - Running Back North Carolina Tar Heels Scouting Report

JAVONTE WILLIAMS | North Carolina | OH | #25 | JR | 5096 | 220 | 4.46e | Wallace, NC | Wallace-Rose Hill | 04.25.00

Overview:

Being a part of a committee at North Carolina, Williams was not given the platform to truly shine until the offensive explosion that happened in Raleigh for Mack Brown and his offense. Williams was given a higher volume workload in 2020, and he didn’t hesitate with his opportunity. Leading the NCAA in broken tackles by a landslide, Williams might have the best contact balance from a prospect at the running back position in a number of years. His short, squatty build allows him to stay low and level through some very physical contact. Combine his leg power with his flexibility, and it seems like defenses can’t get this guy down without forcing him to trip. He is a scheme-diverse player that can handle a three-down workload immediately at the next level. His power and burst through the first level of defense will unquestionably get him a ton of work on early downs and at the goal line, while his top-tier pass protection skills and ability to be a pass-catching weapon will keep him on the field for third downs and obvious passing downs. The only real downfall to this well-rounded prospect is his lack of that “fifth gear” to separate from defenders in the open field. Working in a committee throughout his college tenure, Williams will have fresh legs relative to the other top running back prospects in this year’s class. Williams is a first-round talent that will step in and contribute at a high level for a team immediately upon arrival.

Background:

Raised in North Carolina. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started one of 13 games played as a sophomore. High-school track standout. Parents are married. Was high-school class valedictorian. Religious and regularly reads the bible. Grew up watching UNC games with his father and dreamed of playing at UNC. Almost quit football in high school due to frustration with his recruiting. Comes from a good family. No known off-field concerns.

