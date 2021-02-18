Jermar Jefferson - Running Back Oregon State Beavers Scouting Report

JERMAR JEFFERSON | Oregon State | RB | #6 | rJr | 5091 | 217 | 4.56e | Harbor City, CA | Narbonne HS | 04.15.00

Overview:

With consistent production in his Oregon State career, Jefferson looks to be that “jack of all trades, master of none” running back prospect. Though there aren’t many glaring concerns or holes for Jefferson projecting to the next level, he doesn’t have a niche that will make him a valuable asset. He was able to put himself on the radar this year with his outstanding performance against Oregon where he broke out for 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With the ability to find open space and possessing plus vision, Jefferson is a safe, stable option at the position. There are questions about what he does aside from what the offensive line and scheme give him. His best attribute that showcases the plays he can make on his own are breaking tackles from secondary defenders in the open field to turning a first down into a touchdown. Though his athleticism meets the requisite threshold for NFL running backs, Jefferson’s mediocre athletic profile hinders his projection. He doesn’t project to being a workhorse in the NFL, and his best shot at landing a spot on an active roster for years is to find a niche as a change-of-pace back. Jefferson has shown the ability to catch the ball and works well in space, so continuing to develop that part of his game brings him his best opportunity to find a career in the NFL. Jefferson’s battle with foot and ankle injuries in his collegiate career only further steepens the hill he must climb to play meaningful years at the next level.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major. Started 9 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 6 of 9 games played as a sophomore. Started six games, missing one game due to the COVID protocols as a junior. Declared for the NFL draft with two years of eligibility remaining. Parents aren’t married. Father played football at Sonoma State. One brother. A track participant in high school.

