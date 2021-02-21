Justin Henderson - Running Back Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Scouting Report

JUSTIN HENDERSON | Louisiana Tech | RB | #33 | rSr | 5074 | 222 | 4.74e | Lake Wales, FL | Lake Wales HS | 04.01.96

Overview:

After a stellar junior campaign resulted in Henderson racking up over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, he was unable to replicate that same success in a disappointing 2020 season. He went from the workhorse back coming into the season to sharing carries with Israel Tucker. In seven games, Henderson had 75 carries for only 252 yards and two scores, averaging 36 yards a game. He is a short, but very strong back with tree trunks for thighs. This allows him to punish defenses when he is able to work downhill with a head of steam. He is able to keep his pad level low with his stubby frame and run with great contact balance. Henderson also showed the athleticism in 2019 to contribute in the pass game, catching 24 passes for 200 yards and a score. The weakness to his game is his lack of long speed to gain the corner or consistently run away from linebackers and safeties. He is not somebody who is going to pick up long gains, but will simply take the three-to-four yard gains that are blocked for him. The massive dip in production is worrisome for Henderson’s stock heading into April. He will need to impress throughout the pre-draft process at workouts in order for a team to bring him into camp and see if they get some of that 2019 production out of him.

Background:

Raised in the Tampa, Florida area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played Junior College football in 2017. Played in 10 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played basketball, track and soccer in high school.

