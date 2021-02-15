Kellen Mond - Quarterback Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

KELLEN MOND | Texas A&M | QB | #11 | Sr | 6020 | 217 | 4.59e | San Antonio, TX | IMG Academy

Overview:

The starting quarterback for the Aggies the better part of the last three seasons, Mond keeps reeling evaluators back in with his combination of athleticism and deep-level arm talent. With some of the best bucket throws in the entire 2021 NFL Draft class, the talent is obviously there. Outside the numbers, Mond flashes some big-time ability and stable enough ball placement. Some will convince themselves that this is a next-level starting option with some refinement. Then the shortcomings bring back reality. There is an absence of next-level throws to the middle of the field, seriously affecting his consistency to stay in rhythm. Mond is a mechanical thrower who lacks flexibility to throw from varying platforms in the pocket. He is a mess inside the pocket, seemingly frantic when forced to manage pressure. Mond will ultimately be coined as a “developmental prospect with high upside,” but his inability to win within pressure threatens his abilities to stick long term.

Background:

Starter for the better part of three seasons, Mond has started 34 games during his career. Ranks top five in Aggies history in wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. Coached by Kevin White at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Was a consensus four-star recruit by all major recruiting sites. Chose Texas A&M over offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Auburn and Cal.

