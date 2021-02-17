Khalil Herbert - Running Back Virginia Tech Hokies Scouting Report

KHALIL HERBERT | Virginia Tech | #10 | OH | rSr | 5090 | 205 | 4.49e | Coral Springs, FL | American Heritage | 4.21.98

Overview:

Herbert transferred to Virginia Tech as a graduate in 2020, capitalizing on a phenomenal lone season in Blacksburg after flashing instances of big-time potential at Kansas. Herbert quickly asserted himself as the main ball-carrier for the Hokies, elevating to one of the outstanding runners in all of college football. Known as “Juice” by his teammates, Herbert is a straight-ahead runner with vision and agility, who doesn’t waste any movement. He is a one-cut and go running back, who is decisive and picks a hole and darts through it. Herbert showed big-time improvement in the passing game during the 2020 season, including some fantastic moments in pass protection. Throw in impact as a kick returner and we have as well-rounded a running back prospect that can be found. While there is nothing flashy about his game, Herbert is the type of back who can establish a role early on in an NFL offense. With outstanding vision, patience, physicality and burst, Herbert should be a lead ball-carrier before too long.

Background:

Garnered a three-star rating by ESPN and 247Sports.com. Son of Khari Herbert and Nicola Prettygar, he has two brothers, Khari Herbert Jr. and Treyvion Foster; Khari competes in track & field at St. Augustine College, while Treyvion played football at Stanford. Majoring in business administration. Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (spring) in 2019. Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2017. Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (fall) of 2016.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.