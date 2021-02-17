K.J. Costello - Quarterback Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

KJ COSTELLO | Mississippi State/Stanford | QB | #3 | QB | rSr | 6044 | 215 | 4.84e | Coto de Caza, CA | Santa Margarita | 06.07.97

Overview:

Costello had an excellent 2018 season in which he was named an All-PAC-12 second-team performer. He unfortunately followed it up with an extremely injury-marred 2019, which limited the positive tape he needed to declare for the 2020 draft. He subsequently transferred to Mississippi State, as he followed offensive guru Mike Leach to try and rekindle his draft stock. Unfortunately, what was once a hot start with the Bulldogs quickly fizzled, as did his draft stock. Costello is a big, strong-armed quarterback who has the smarts and enough accuracy to make all throws to each level on the field. Costello puts the ball on the money to his receivers so almost all of the time they can run after the catch and gain additional yardage. He demonstrates great poise, touch and anticipation. What stands out most about Costello is his confidence and leadership, which can be seen by his great command in the huddle. He has shown the ability to make just about every throw in the book and possesses more than adequate arm strength. Costello remains calm in the pocket when things start to break down around him and isn’t afraid to use his underrated athleticism to run and get a first down. Costello has all the physical and mental traits wanted in a quarterback as he can extend plays and can be a game changing play-maker in big situations. With his last impression with Mississippi State fresh on the mind, Costello’s lack of mobility and troubling ball placement may be too large of a hurdle to clear. Without any form of consistency, it is hard to see him stick on an NFL roster anytime soon.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, Calif. area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Started 7 of 11 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Has two siblings. Enjoys ping-pong and golf. Team captain (2018,2019). Transferred to Mississippi State prior to the 2020 season.

