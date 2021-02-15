Kyle Trask - Quarterback Florida Gators Scouting Report

KYLE TRASK | Florida | QB | #11 | rSr | 6036 | 239 | 5.02 | Manvel, TX | Manvel High School

Overview:

Coming into the 2019 season, Trask was a little-used backup who hadn’t started a game since his freshman year of high school. He took every advantage of opportunity, representing the best quarterback play we’ve seen for the Gators for some time. Boasting a big frame with above average arm strength, Trask displays velocity, driving the football outside the numbers with relative ease. He is a tough dude inside of the pocket, staying cool and calm under pressure. The bargain bin Carson Wentz model has shown a ton of growth in his limited opportunity as a Gator. The arrow is clearly pointing up, with some notable upside moving forward. Despite having a good head on his shoulders, Trask can be victim to some puzzling decision-making due to his lack of experience. He struggles at times to work off his first read, forcing the ball into adverse situations. As an athlete, Trask is never going to threaten much outside of structure. It is all about live reps now for Trask, with the ability to remain patient. With a big frame, arm strength and pocket toughness, Trask is the perfect developmental prospect who may have some starter upside down the road in the right situation.

Background:

Trask started 10 of 12 games he played for the Gators during the 2019 season after seeing action in only four games during his career the previous three seasons. His 156.09 passer rating was the highest by a Gators quarterback since Tim Tebow led the nation in 2009 with 164.2. Played for head coach Kirk Martin at Manvel High School in Texas. Backed up Miami (Fla.) quarterback D’Eriq King during the majority of his high-school career.

