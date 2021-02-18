Kylin Hill - Running Back Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

KYLIN HILL | Mississippi State | OH | #8 | Sr | 5102 | 215 | 4.47e | Columbus, MS | Columbus HS | 08.18.98

Overview:

In a season full of disappointments for Mississippi State, junior running back Kylie Hill was among the few bright spots for the Bulldogs in 2019. With a powerfully built frame at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, Hill possesses some of the best contact balance in this draft class. Playing with outstanding effort, Hill is rarely corralled on first contact, with the ability to churn out extra yardage after first contact. He’s a runaway freight train once he is able to get into the second level, presenting a long day for opposing defensive backs coming downhill. The biggest improvement in Hill’s game is his vision in zone concepts. He improved his patience, allowing for blocks to develop in front of him. So, while his downhill style may be more suited for a gap power system, Hill will certainly be able to transition to a zone scheme. Once he is able to find daylight, Hill has adequate juice to optimize his opportunities and capitalize on the crease. His physicality shows up as a pass protector, where he is inconsistent but flashes some real nice fits in that department. With some further development, he should be able to develop into an above average pass protector down the road. That is about the limit to his passing game contributions as it currently stands. He’s scarcely used as a pass receiver, mainly limited to swing/screen opportunities. He has instances of questionable ball skills, struggling to catch the ball cleanly. This is going to limit his potential as a three-down back. Hill is going to offer a valuable skill set to an NFL team. With increased attention early, he should be able to become a productive member of a committee structure, while struggling to occupy a three-down role without major improvements as a pass receiver.

Background:

Born Kylin Jatavian Hill; parents are Karenda Hill and Javarus Minor, has two brothers, Trey Burton and Darion Carder. Major; psychology.

