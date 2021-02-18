Larry Rountree III - Running Back Missouri Tigers Scouting Report

LARRY ROUNTREE III | Missouri | OH | #34 | Sr | 5092 | 210 | 4.58e | Raleigh, NC | Millbrook HS | 02.13.99

Overview:

A tough, physical runner who never makes it easy to be brought down on the first attempt, Rountree flashes solid burst through the tackles and works up to full speed quickly. The North Carolina native runs with a downhill style, but possesses natural instincts, along with the vision and patience to allow his blocks to develop. Some would describe him as an angry and violent runner with the ball in his hands. What Rountree III lacks is versatility to his game. He is a capable blocker, but not nearly ready for the next level and extremely limited in the passing game, which will limit his usage and effectiveness in the league. He finished his junior season with 829 rushing yards on 186 carries (4.5 average) on top of an impressive 972 and 14 touchdowns on 209 carries (4.7 average) during his senior season. Rountree owns an impressive burst and a tenacious run style, but his lack of explosiveness in the second level and top-end speed limits his stock.

Background:

Impressive high-school senior season as he ran for 21 touchdowns for the Millbrook Wildcats, and totaled 1,147 yards on 201 carries (5.7 average). Also proved dangerous at returning kickoffs, as he averaged 33.8 yards per attempt, with 338 yards on 10 returns, one of which went for 98 yards. Coached by Clarence Inscore in high school. Cited Mizzou’s successful offense, his relationships built with the coaching staff during the recruiting process, and his excitement about getting bigger, stronger and faster in Mizzou’s athletic performance program as primary reasons why he became a Tiger. Pre-Communication major at Missouri.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.