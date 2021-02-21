Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Mekhi Sargent - Running Back Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Mekhi Sargent
MEKHI SARGENT | Iowa | OH | #10 | Sr | 5092 | 212 | 4.62e | Key West, FL | Key West HS | 10.08.97

The University of Iowa has developed quite the reputation of producing high-level NFL prospects, and many go into the league and perform well. One of their 2021 players is Sargent, a former JUCO All-America who wasn’t even ranked as a high-school player. Operating as Iowa’s lead runner the past three seasons, Sargent showcases a decent burst, and has a nice rocked-up frame that can be punishing for defenders at times. Unfortunately, that’s where the positives end for him. Despite his frame, he’s awful in pass protection and his contact balance was extremely disappointing given his jacked body. He also failed to display optimal ball security in several games. There’s an opportunity a team takes a chance on Sargent on Day 3, but he is certainly a UDFA-type of guy whose best chance is sticking on a practice squad.

Raised in Key West, Florida. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Sport & Recreation Management major. Redshirt. Played Junior College football in 2017. Transferred to Iowa. Started 4 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 8 of 12 games played as a junior.

