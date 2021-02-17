Michael Carter - Running Back North Carolina Tar Heels Scouting Report

MICHAEL CARTER | North Carolina | RB | #8 | Sr | 5085 | 199 | 4.49e | Navarre, FL | Navarre | 05.07.99

Overview:

A part of the most talented backfield pairings in all of college football this past season, Carter is the type of versatile runner who could occupy a role for an NFL team for a long time. A Dion Lewis clone, Carter runs with similar pad level and surprising contact balance for a smaller back. He has a good habit of getting skinny and surging through holes, presenting a smaller target for second-level defenders. Carter gets vertical in a hurry, hardly ever settling for negative yardage plays. With adequate explosiveness in short areas, Carter is able to manipulate space both as a runner and receiver, presenting an easy translation as a third-down back on the next level with a solid pair of hands. Carter is a one-speed runner who can create some explosive plays, but may struggle to put together chunk plays without home-run hitting juice. Boasting a shorter frame with limited growth potential, Carter has a middling power profile that could struggle to garner a high volume of carries. In the perfect situation, Carter will serve as a situational runner and third-down specialist with his ability to manipulate second-level defenders, catch the football and consistently create positive yardage.

Background:

Born in Japan and moved to the Pensacola, Florida area in 2001. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Exercise & Sport Science major with a Sports Administration minor. Started two of 11 games played as a freshman. Started three of nine games played as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Parents aren’t married. Father played professionally overseas. Two brothers. Broke his wrist (August, 2018). High energy. People gravitate to him. A leader by example.

